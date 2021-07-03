* × Change Settings

Black Widow

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 9th July 2021

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

October 2021-January 2022
?
Black Widow poster
Contains moderate violence and injury detail. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screenings in 2 cinemas on Tuesday 6th July 2021 - view the list.
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 308 cinemas - view the list.

Directed by:

Cate Shortland

Written by:

Ned Benson, Don Heck, Stan Lee, Don Rico, Jac Schaeffer and Eric Pearson

Produced by:

Mitchell Bell and Brian Chapek

Starring:

Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Rachel Weisz, O-T Fagbenle, Olivier Richters and Ray Winstone

Genres:

Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 14 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

At birth the Black Widow (aka Natasha Romanova) is given to the KGB, which grooms her to become its ultimate operative. When the US.S.R. breaks up, the government tries to kill her as the action moves to present-day New York, where she is a freelance operative. The standalone film will find Romanoff living in the United States 15 years after the fall of the Soviet Union.

Black Widow Cast

Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson headshot

Date of Birth:

22 November 1984

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 3" (1.6 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sing 2Black Widow

Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Black Widow

David Harbour

David Harbour headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2¾" (1.9 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Black Widow

Rachel Weisz

Rachel Weisz headshot

Date of Birth:

7 March 1970

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Black Widow

O-T Fagbenle

O-T Fagbenle headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Black Widow

Olivier Richters

Olivier Richters headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Black Widow

Ray Winstone

Ray Winstone headshot

Date of Birth:

19 February 1957

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Black Widow

