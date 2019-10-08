* × Change Settings

By The Grace Of God Grâce à Dieu

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 25th October 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-April 2020
Advanced screenings in 3 cinemas on Sunday 13th October 2019 - view the list.
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 4 cinemas - view the list.

Directed by:

François Ozon

Written by:

François Ozon

Produced by:

Eric Altmayer and Nicolas Altmayer

Starring:

Melvil Poupaud, Denis Ménochet, Swann Arlaud, Éric Caravaca, François Marthouret and Bernard Verley

Genres:

Crime, Drama

Language:

French

Runtime:

2 hours 17 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Francois Ozon's gripping drama follows three men who band together to dismantle the code of silence that continues to protect a priest who abused them decades ago. Based on events from the 2019 conviction of Cardinal Philippe Barbarin of Lyon for concealing the conduct of Father Bernard Preynat, BY THE GRACE OF GOD compassionately illustrates the varying effects of trauma on survivors and their families in this urgent portrait of resistance, the power of mobilization, and the mysteries of faith.

