* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 6th May 2022

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-November 2022
?
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:confirmed

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screenings in 86 cinemas today - view the list.
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 198 cinemas - view the list.

Directed by:

Sam Raimi

Written by:

Steve Ditko, Stan Lee, Michael Waldron and Jade Halley Bartlett

Produced by:

Kevin Feige, Mitchell Bell and Richie Palmer

Starring:

Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Xochitl Gomez and Rachel McAdams

Genres:

Action, Fantasy, Horror

Language:

English

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

After the events of Avengers: Endgame, Dr. Stephen Strange continues his research on the Time Stone. But an old friend turned enemy seeks to destroy every sorcerer on Earth, messing with Strange's plan and also causing him to unleash an unspeakable evil.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Cast

Elizabeth Olsen

Elizabeth Olsen headshot

Date of Birth:

16 February 1989

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Benedict Cumberbatch

Benedict Cumberbatch headshot

Date of Birth:

19 July 1976

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Power of the DogDoctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Benedict Wong

Benedict Wong headshot

Date of Birth:

1970

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

AnnihilationDoctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Chiwetel Ejiofor

Chiwetel Ejiofor headshot

Date of Birth:

10 July 1977

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

InfiniteDoctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Xochitl Gomez

Xochitl Gomez headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Rachel McAdams

Rachel McAdams headshot

Date of Birth:

17 November 1978

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4" (1.63 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of MadnessAre You There God? It’s Me, Margaret

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 14:18 15th April 2022