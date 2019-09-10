* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Wolf

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 13th September 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2019-March 2020
?
new Wolf poster
Contains strong injury detail. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when Wolf is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Stuart Brennan

Written by:

Stuart Brennan and George McCluskey

Produced by:

Stuart Brennan and Mark Paul Wake

Starring:

Stuart Brennan, Mark Paul Wake, George McCluskey, Victoria Morrison, Adanna Oji and Austin Caley

Genre:

Horror

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 25 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Great Britain. 150AD. When four messengers sent by Rome to a plague infected Caledonia, with a message of peace and help for their King, go missing Rome has no choice but to send ten of their finest across Hadrian's Wall to find and bring them back. Led by their Captain, Domitius,, and two of their strongest warriors, Grackus, and Nerva,, the legion soon realise that what lays in wait for them is something much worse than any plague or army known to man - And with them being picked off one by one on their journey back to the wall by a beast none of them can match, and survival being their only hope, will there be anyone left to warn Rome of the dangers it may now face. Fight for Rome. Fight for Caesar. Fight to survive.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Wolf is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Wolf.

Wolf Cast

Stuart Brennan

Stuart Brennan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

TomorrowWolf

Mark Paul Wake

Mark Paul Wake headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Wolf

George McCluskey

George McCluskey headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Wolf

Victoria Morrison

Victoria Morrison headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Wolf

Adanna Oji

Adanna Oji headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Wolf

Austin Caley

Austin Caley headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Wolf

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 06:40 10th September 2019