Kaappaan

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 20th September 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2019-March 2020
?
new Kaappaan poster
Contains moderate violence, threat, sex references and references to sexual violence. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 46 cinemas on Friday 20th September 2019 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 26th September 2019.

Directed by:

K.V. Anand

Written by:

K.V. Anand, Pattukottai Prabhakar and Kabilan Vairamuthu

Produced by:

A. Subaskaran

Starring:

Mohanlal, Suriya, Arya, Sayyeshaa Saigal, Boman Irani and Chirag Jani

Genres:

Action, Thriller

Language:

Tamil

Runtime:

2 hours 39 minutes (approx.)
Reviews

Kaappaan Cast

Mohanlal

Mohanlal headshot

Date of Birth:

21 May 1960

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7¾" (1.72 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ittymaani: Made in ChinaKaappaan

Suriya

Suriya headshot

Date of Birth:

23 July 1975

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Kaappaan

Arya

Arya headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

MagamuniKaappaan

Sayyeshaa Saigal

Sayyeshaa Saigal headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Kaappaan

Boman Irani

Boman Irani headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Kaappaan

Chirag Jani

Chirag Jani headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Kaappaan

