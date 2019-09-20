* × Change Settings

Samouni Road La strada dei Samouni

7.1 / 81 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 20th September 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2019-March 2020
?
new Samouni Road poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Sunday 22nd September 2019.

Directed by:

Stefano Savona

Written by:

Stefano Savona, Penelope Bortoluzzi and Léa Mysius

Produced by:

Marco Alessi, Penelope Bortoluzzi and Cécile Lestrade

Starring:

Amal Samouni and Fouad Samouni

Genres:

Animation, Documentary

Language:

Arabic

Runtime:

2 hours 8 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In the rural outskirts of Gaza City a small community of farmers, the Samouni extended family, is about to celebrate a wedding. It's going to be the first celebration since the latest war. Amal, Fuad, their brothers and cousins have lost their parents, their houses and their olive trees. The neighborhood where they live is being rebuilt. As they replant trees and plow fields, they face their most difficult task: piecing together their own memory. Through these young survivors' recollections, Samouni Road conveys a deep, multifaceted portrait of a family before, during and after the tragic event that changed its life forever.

Reviews

Samouni Road Cast

Amal Samouni

Amal Samouni headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Samouni Road

Fouad Samouni

Fouad Samouni headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Samouni Road

