* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Scheme Birds

UK Cinema Release Date

Tuesday 24th September 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-March 2020
?
new Scheme Birds poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Tuesday 24th September 2019 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Wednesday 25th September 2019.

Directed by:

Ellen Fiske and Ellinor Hallin

Written by:

Ellen Fiske and Ellinor Hallin

Produced by:

Mario Adamson and Ruth Reid

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 30 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

As her childhood turns into motherhood, teenage troublemaker Gemma comes of age in her fading Scottish steel town. But in a place where "you either get knocked up or locked up," innocent games can easily turn into serious crime.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Scheme Birds is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Scheme Birds.

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 06:47 20th September 2019