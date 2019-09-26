* × Change Settings

Ridge Säsong

BFI London Film Festival Release Date

Wednesday 2nd October 2019
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

At BFI London Film Festival.

Directed by:

John Skoog

Written by:

Anna Karasinska and John Skoog

Produced by:

Erik Hemmendorff

Starring:

Aron Skoog, Agnieszka Podsiadlik, Billie Åstrand, Gitt Persson, Grzegorz Falkowski and Rolf Andersson

Genres:

Adventure, Drama

Language:

Swedish

Runtime:

1 hour 11 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A story composed of fragments of lives lived in the periphery. Based on stories gathered and formed among the people who live in the region, Ridge turns the setting into the film's node and main character. But like shadows over the landscape, some protagonists are distinguished: Beata, a seasonal worker who comes to Sweden for the first time, Aaron, a young man with a broken heart returning to the place where he grew up, and Billie, a girl lost in her first summer vacation. As the film follows their lives, which slowly merge with the landscape, a map is drawn of the confusion between machines, people and animals. It becomes clear how they all depend on each other, in this era where the future is obscured by man's violent imprint on the planet.

Reviews

Ridge Cast

Recommendations

