Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 2nd October 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-March 2020
?
new Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy poster
Contains strong bloody violence and injury detail. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Wednesday 2nd October 2019 view the list.

Directed by:

Surrender Reddy

Written by:

Sai Madhav Burra, Gopalakrishna Paruchuri, Venkateswara Rao Paruchuri and Vema Reddy

Produced by:

Ram Charan

Starring:

Amitabh Bachchan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Huma Qureshi, Vijay Sethupathi, Sudeep and Nayanthara

Genres:

Action, Biography, Drama, History

Language:

Telugu

Runtime:

2 hours 47 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A chieftain of 66 villages in early colonial rule, Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, revolts against the atrocities of East India Company. He raids and defeats British Army camps and becomes a threat to the colonial rule. After failing to capture him, the British Army puts a bounty of Rs 10,000 on his head. As his attacks continues for a long period, Britishers plants moles at strategic positions. Unable to capture him, Britishers captures his family. He rescues his family, pointing a knife at the officer. The British Army finally captures him with the help of an informant and treats him like a criminal.

Reviews

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Cast

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan headshot

Date of Birth:

11 October 1942

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia headshot

Date of Birth:

21 December 1989

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6¼" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Huma Qureshi

Huma Qureshi headshot

Date of Birth:

28 July 1986

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Vijay Sethupathi

Vijay Sethupathi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sudeep

Sudeep headshot

Date of Birth:

2 September 1973

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Pailwaan

Nayanthara

Nayanthara headshot

Date of Birth:

18 November 1984

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 2" (1.57 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Love Action Drama

Recommendations

Last update was at 10:36 28th September 2019