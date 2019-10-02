* × Change Settings

Axone

BFI London Film Festival Release Date

Thursday 3rd October 2019
new Axone poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Directed by:

Nicholas Kharkongor

Produced by:

Siddharth Anand Kumar and Vikram Mehra

Starring:

Sayani Gupta, Vinay Pathak, Dolly Ahluwalia, Lin Laishram and Vijay Kumar Dogra

Genres:

Comedy, Drama

Language:

Hindi

Runtime:

1 hour 36 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Follows a group of girlfriends from Assam and Meghalaya, north-eastern states in India, gathering in the back streets of Delhi to throw a secret wedding party for a soon-to-be bride. Terrorised by their rottweiler of a landlady and with their boyfriends utterly useless as help, the group's already disorganized plans soon go further awry. As the women cook the traditional Axone wedding stew (a pork stew with pungent local herbs), neighbors complain about its powerful smell. However, they are determined to prepare the aromatic dish. With the challenges brought on by cultural difference and the pressures of being migrants in a seemingly unfriendly city, is food and love enough to save the day?

Reviews

Axone Cast

