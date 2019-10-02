* × Change Settings

Champions Campeones

Edinburgh Spanish Film Festival Release Date

Saturday 5th October 2019
Directed by:

Javier Fesser

Written by:

David Marqués and Javier Fesser

Produced by:

Gabriel Arias-Salgado and Luis Manso

Starring:

Javier Gutiérrez, Athenea Mata, Juan Margallo, José de Luna, Sergio Olmo and Jesús Vidal

Genres:

Comedy, Drama, Sport

Language:

Spanish

Runtime:

2 hours 4 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Marco Montes is a basketball coach who works as second trainer of an important team of ACB (Spanish basketball national league), but in reality he is a man burned inside himself in his professional life as well as personal life, turning him in an arrogant and bad-mannered man. During an ACB's game, a discussion with the first trainer causes an incident and he's fired out from the stadium. Just later Marco, completely drunk, crashes unwittingly his car against a police car, being arrested. In the trial the judge makes Marco to decide: go to the jail for 2 years or passing 90 days making community services. Reluctant, Marco is forced to training a basketball team called "Los Amigos" (The Friends) formed by the mentally disabled players Manuel, Paquito, Jesús, Sergio, Fabián, Juanma, Benito, Marin and Collantes, and helped by old Julio, social center's director where they meet. At the same time that Marco tries to save his marriage with Sonia, a woman tired of his excuses about to have a.

Reviews

Champions Cast

Javier Gutiérrez

Date of Birth:

17 January 1971

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4½" (1.64 m)

Athenea Mata

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Juan Margallo

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

José de Luna

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Sergio Olmo

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Jesús Vidal

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

