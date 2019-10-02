* × Change Settings

Little Joe

BFI London Film Festival Release Date

Saturday 5th October 2019
Directed by:

Jessica Hausner

Written by:

Géraldine Bajard and Jessica Hausner

Produced by:

Philippe Bober, Bertrand Faivre, Martin Gschlacht, Jessica Hausner, Gerardine O'Flynn and Bruno Wagner

Starring:

Emily Beecham, Ben Whishaw, Kerry Fox, Kit Connor, Phénix Brossard and Leanne Best

Genres:

Drama, Sci-Fi

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 45 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Alice, a single mother, is a dedicated senior plant breeder at a corporation engaged in developing new species. She has engineered a very special crimson flower, remarkable not only for its beauty but also for its therapeutic value: if kept at the ideal temperature, fed properly and spoken to regularly, this plant makes its owner happy. Against company policy, Alice takes one home as a gift for her teenage son, Joe. They christen it 'Little Joe' but as it grows, so too does Alice's suspicion that her new creations may not be as harmless as their nickname suggests.

Reviews

Little Joe Cast

Emily Beecham

Emily Beecham headshot

Date of Birth:

May1984

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5¼" (1.66 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

CruellaLittle Joe

Ben Whishaw

Ben Whishaw headshot

Date of Birth:

14 October 1980

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

No Time to DieThe Personal History of David CopperfieldLittle Joe

Kerry Fox

Kerry Fox headshot

Date of Birth:

30 July 1966

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films: Little Joe

Little Joe

Kit Connor

Kit Connor headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films: Little Joe

Little Joe

Phénix Brossard

Phénix Brossard headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films: Little Joe

Little Joe

Leanne Best

Leanne Best headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films: Little Joe

Little Joe

Last update was at 07:30 2nd October 2019