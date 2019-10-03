* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Asuran

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 4th October 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-April 2020
?
new Asuran poster
Contains moderate violence and language. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 8 cinemas on Friday 4th October 2019 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 10th October 2019.

Directed by:

Vetrimaaran

Produced by:

Kalaippuli S. Thanu

Starring:

Dhanush, Manju Warrier, Abhirami, Balaji Sakthivel, Prakash Raj and Pasupathy

Genres:

Action, Drama

Language:

Tamil

Runtime:

2 hours 21 minutes (approx.)
Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Asuran is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Asuran.

Asuran Cast

Dhanush

Dhanush headshot

Date of Birth:

25 February 1978

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Asuran

Manju Warrier

Manju Warrier headshot

Date of Birth:

10 September 1979

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Asuran

Abhirami

Abhirami headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Asuran

Balaji Sakthivel

Balaji Sakthivel headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Asuran

Prakash Raj

Prakash Raj headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Madha Gaja RajaAsuran

Pasupathy

Pasupathy headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Asuran

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 06:25 3rd October 2019