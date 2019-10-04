* × Change Settings

Days of the Bagnold Summer

BFI London Film Festival Release Date

Saturday 5th October 2019
new Days of the Bagnold Summer poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

At BFI London Film Festival. Show listing.

Directed by:

Simon Bird

Written by:

Lisa Owens and Joff Winterhart

Produced by:

Isabelle Georgeaux and Matthew James Wilkinson

Starring:

Tamsin Greig, Rob Brydon, Alice Lowe, Monica Dolan, Grace Hogg-Robinson and Earl Cave

Genre:

Comedy

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 26 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Days of the Bagnold Summer sweetly draws you into the wobbly relationship between well-intentioned single librarian Sue Bagnold and her black-clad teenage son Daniel, who'd rather listen to Metallica than his mother. Daniel was meant to spend the summer in Florida visiting his dad, but is now stuck with Mum following the trip's cancellation. The film boasts supporting turns by Rob Brydon and Alice Lowe, but belongs to its two leads. Long-suffering Sue is sympathetically portrayed by Monica Dolan, with Earl Cave's Daniel a suitably lank-haired, pale-skinned picture of adolescent metal-head angst.

Reviews

Days of the Bagnold Summer Cast

Tamsin Greig

Tamsin Greig headshot

Date of Birth:

12 July 1966

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Official SecretsDays of the Bagnold Summer

Rob Brydon

Rob Brydon headshot

Date of Birth:

3 May 1965

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Days of the Bagnold Summer

Alice Lowe

Alice Lowe headshot

Date of Birth:

3 April 1977

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Days of the Bagnold Summer

Monica Dolan

Monica Dolan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Days of the Bagnold Summer

Grace Hogg-Robinson

Grace Hogg-Robinson headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Days of the Bagnold Summer

Earl Cave

Earl Cave headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Days of the Bagnold Summer

Last update was at 07:06 4th October 2019