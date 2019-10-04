Seventeen-year-old Carlos doesn't fit in anywhere, not in his family nor with the friends he has chosen in school. But everything changes when he is invited to a mythical nightclub where he discovers the underground nightlife scene: punk, sexual liberty and drugs.
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
This is Not Berlin
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
This is Not Berlin
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
This is Not Berlin
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
This is Not Berlin
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
This is Not Berlin
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
This is Not Berlin