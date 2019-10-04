* × Change Settings

This is Not Berlin Esto no es Berlín

BFI London Film Festival Release Date

Saturday 5th October 2019
Directed by:

Hari Sama

Written by:

Rodrigo Ordoñez, Hari Sama and Max Zunino

Produced by:

Ale García, Hari Sama and Antonio Urdapilleta

Starring:

Xabiani Ponce de León, José Antonio Toledano, Mauro Sanchez Navarro, Klaudia Garcia, Ximena Romo and Américo Hollander

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Spanish

Runtime:

1 hour 55 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Seventeen-year-old Carlos doesn't fit in anywhere, not in his family nor with the friends he has chosen in school. But everything changes when he is invited to a mythical nightclub where he discovers the underground nightlife scene: punk, sexual liberty and drugs.

Reviews

This is Not Berlin Cast

Xabiani Ponce de León

José Antonio Toledano

Mauro Sanchez Navarro

Klaudia Garcia

Ximena Romo

Américo Hollander

