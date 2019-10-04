* × Change Settings

A Film About Coffee

Film Feast Suffolk Release Date

Sunday 6th October 2019
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Directed by:

Brandon Loper

Written by:

Brandon Loper

Produced by:

Dalia Burde and Brandon Loper

Starring:

Kent Bakke, Kevin Bohlin, Katie Cargiulo, Devin Chapman, Katsuji Daibô and Darrin Daniel

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 7 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

"A Film About Coffee" is a love letter to, and meditation on, specialty coffee. It examines what it takes, and what it means, for coffee to be defined as "specialty." The film whisks audiences on a trip around the world, from farms in Honduras and Rwanda to coffee shops in Tokyo, Portland, Seattle, San Francisco and New York. Through the eyes and experiences of farmers and baristas, the film offers a unique overview of all the elements-the processes, preferences and preparations; traditions old and new-that come together to create the best cups. This is a film that bridges gaps both intellectual and geographical, evoking flavor and pleasure, and providing both as well.

Reviews

A Film About Coffee Cast

