* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Rose Plays Julie

BFI London Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 6th October 2019
new Rose Plays Julie poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing:

None. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when Rose Plays Julie is next showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Joe Lawlor and Christine Molloy

Written by:

Joe Lawlor and Christine Molloy

Produced by:

David Collins, Joe Lawlor, Christine Molloy and Eoin O'Faolain

Starring:

Ann Skelly, Orla Brady, Aidan Gillen, Annabell Rickerby, Catherine Walker and Joanne Crawford

Genre:

Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 40 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

It's during a term studying animal euthanasia that veterinary student Rose decides to contact Ellen, the birth mother who gave her up for adoption. But Ellen, who is now a successful London-based actress, doesn't want to know. Undeterred, Rose will not be ignored. And curiosity leads her to discoveries that shake the fragile identity she has built for herself. Directors Christine Molloy and Joe Lawlor, also known as Desperate Optimists, have spent years making formally rigorous, atmospheric cinema that often deals with the uncanny effects of impersonation and the slippery nature of truth.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Rose Plays Julie.

Rose Plays Julie Cast

Ann Skelly

Ann Skelly headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Rose Plays Julie

Orla Brady

Orla Brady headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Rose Plays Julie

Aidan Gillen

Aidan Gillen headshot

Date of Birth:

24 April 1968

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Rose Plays Julie

Annabell Rickerby

Annabell Rickerby headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Rose Plays Julie

Catherine Walker

Catherine Walker headshot

Date of Birth:

1975

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Rose Plays Julie

Joanne Crawford

Joanne Crawford headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Rose Plays Julie

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 09:23 6th October 2019