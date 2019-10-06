* × Change Settings

The Sky Is Pink

BFI London Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 6th October 2019
new The Sky Is Pink poster
Directed by:

Shonali Bose

Written by:

Shonali Bose and Nilesh Maniyar

Produced by:

Priyanka Chopra, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Kilian Kerwin and Ronnie Screwvala

Starring:

Zaira Wasim, Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Rohit Saraf, Brian Nathan and Sammy John Heaney

Genres:

Drama, Family, Romance

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 14 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The Sky Is Pink is the incredible love story of a couple spanning 25 years, told through the lens of their teenage daughter. She is sassy, sardonic, spunky and also..dead. A fact she nonchalantly mentions at the very outset. "Get over it. It's quite cool actually. You'll see when you get here (which you do know you will right?!)" Unexpectedly humorous, warm and heart wrenching all at once as the magic of life and beauty of death manifest in one family's unusual, courageous journey in this 100% true story.

The Sky Is Pink Cast

Zaira Wasim

Zaira Wasim headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 1" (1.55 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Sky Is Pink

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra headshot

Date of Birth:

18 July 1982

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6½" (1.69 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Isn't It RomanticThe Sky Is Pink

Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar headshot

Date of Birth:

9 January 1974

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Sky Is Pink

Rohit Saraf

Rohit Saraf headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Sky Is Pink

Brian Nathan

Brian Nathan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Sky Is Pink

Sammy John Heaney

Sammy John Heaney headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

PasswordThe Sky Is Pink

