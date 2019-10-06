Movie Synopsis:

The Sky Is Pink is the incredible love story of a couple spanning 25 years, told through the lens of their teenage daughter. She is sassy, sardonic, spunky and also..dead. A fact she nonchalantly mentions at the very outset. "Get over it. It's quite cool actually. You'll see when you get here (which you do know you will right?!)" Unexpectedly humorous, warm and heart wrenching all at once as the magic of life and beauty of death manifest in one family's unusual, courageous journey in this 100% true story.