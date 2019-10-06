* × Change Settings

White Riot

BFI London Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 6th October 2019
Directed by:

Rubika Shah

Written by:

Ed Gibbs and Rubika Shah

Produced by:

Ed Gibbs

Genres:

Documentary, Music

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 20 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Expanding her (White Riot: London (2017)) short documentary film, Rubika Shah's energizing film charts a vital London protest movement. Rock Against Racism (RAR) was formed in 1976, prompted by 'music's biggest colonialist' Eric Clapton and his support of racist MP Enoch Powell. White Riot (2019) blends fresh interviews with queasy archive footage to recreate a hostile environment of anti-immigrant hysteria and National Front marches. As neo-Nazis recruited the nation's youth, RAR's multicultural punk and reggae gigs provided rallying points for resistance. As founder Red Saunders explains: 'We peeled away the Union Jack to reveal the swastika'. The campaign grew from Hoxton fanzine roots to 1978's huge antifascist carnival in Victoria Park, featuring X-Ray Spex, Steel Pulse and of course The Clash, whose rock star charisma and gale-force conviction took RAR's message to the masses.

