Elvis Unleashed

Movie Synopsis:

See Elvis like you never have before on the big screen!



Revisit the classic Elvis '68 Comeback Special from a brand new perspective, with alternative takes, and classic comeback moments that rejuvenated Elvis' career.



This brand new in cinema event includes exclusive interviews hosted by LA Times music writer Randy Lewis in conversation with actor/musician Dennis Quaid, up and coming singer/songwriter Jade Jackson, and legendary producer/director Steve Binder on the influences of Elvis in music today and the impact of Elvis on their lives.



Quaid and Jackson perform Elvis classics, while Randy Lewis discusses the behind-the-scenes interactions that Steve Binder had with Elvis and his manager Colonel Parker, combining to create a new insightful celebration of the King himself.