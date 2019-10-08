* × Change Settings

Adolescentes

Unrated

BFI London Film Festival Release Date

Tuesday 8th October 2019
new Adolescentes poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Directed by:

Sébastien Lifshitz

Written by:

Sébastien Lifshitz

Produced by:

Muriel Meynard

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

French

Runtime:

2 hours 15 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Born in a small, provincial French town, Anaïs and Emma have been best friends since childhood. It's a friendship that's blind to differences in social backgrounds and character. Given incredible access, Sébastien Lifshitz painstakingly filmed Emma and Anaïs' transformation over the years, during a period when their physical, emotional and intellectual development is dramatic. We first meet them aged 13, their lives are dominated by boys, teachers and arguing with their mums. But as we witness them near adulthood, their journey is both fascinating and surprisingly moving. At the same time, the influence of their environment and family circumstances becomes increasingly apparent. New experiences, everyday conversations and events both personal and political anchor the film, creating a uniquely textured and deeply personal portrait of two young French women.

