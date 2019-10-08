* × Change Settings

Made in Bangladesh

BFI London Film Festival Release Date

Tuesday 8th October 2019
Current Status:released

Directed by:

Rubaiyat Hossain

Written by:

Philippe Barrière and Rubaiyat Hossain

Produced by:

Aadnan Imtiaz Ahmed, Pedro Borges, François d'Artemare, Rubaiyat Hossain, Peter Hyldahl and Ashique Mostafa

Starring:

Rikita Nandini Shimu, Novera Rahman, Parvin Paru, Mayabi Rahman, Shahana Goswami and Mita Chowdhury

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Bengali

Runtime:

1 hour 35 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Chances are at least one item in your clothes closet started its life in Bangladesh. This is a story of the women who make our jeans and T-shirts, told as a moving, suspenseful tale not simply of exploitation, but also of empowerment. Director Rubaiyat Hossain has achieved something remarkable, turning what could have been simply dry or guilt-inducing into a colorful, constantly engaging drama. Shimu (Rikita Nandini Shimu) fled her village as a child when her stepmother threatened to marry her off to a middle-aged man. Now 23 and living in the capital, she works grueling hours for paltry sums at a textile factory while her husband searches for work. After a fire in the factory results in the death of a co-worker, Shimu is approached by a union advocate who provides her with a crash course in women workers' rights - and the tools to enforce them.

Made in Bangladesh Cast

Rikita Nandini Shimu

Rikita Nandini Shimu headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Made in Bangladesh

Novera Rahman

Novera Rahman headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Made in Bangladesh

Parvin Paru

Parvin Paru headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Made in Bangladesh

Mayabi Rahman

Mayabi Rahman headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Made in Bangladesh

Shahana Goswami

Shahana Goswami headshot

Date of Birth:

6 May 1986

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Made in Bangladesh

Mita Chowdhury

Mita Chowdhury headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Made in Bangladesh

