Family Romance, LLC

BFI London Film Festival Release Date

Wednesday 9th October 2019
new Family Romance, LLC poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list.

Directed by:

Werner Herzog

Written by:

Werner Herzog

Produced by:

Roc Morin

Starring:

Mahiro Tanimoto and Ishii Yuichi

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Japanese

Runtime:

1 hour 29 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A man is hired to impersonate the missing father of a young girl.

Reviews

Family Romance, LLC Cast

Mahiro Tanimoto

Mahiro Tanimoto headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Family Romance, LLC

Ishii Yuichi

Ishii Yuichi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Family Romance, LLC

Recommendations

