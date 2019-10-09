* × Change Settings

The El Duce Tapes

BFI London Film Festival Release Date

Wednesday 9th October 2019
Current Status:released

Directed by:

Rodney Ascher, David Lawrence and Ryan Sexton

Produced by:

Tim Kirk

Starring:

Steve Broy, Eric Carlson, El Duce, Gwar, Bill Maher, Jerry Springer, Robin Thicke and Milo Yiannopoulos

Genres:

Biography, Documentary, Music

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 40 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Between appearing in supporting roles in General Hospital and local TV commercials, Ryan Sexton spent the early 90s documenting the life and art of El Duce, lead singer of the notorious shock rock band The Mentors. Famous for taking the stage in black executioner hoods, the band spent a few moments in the national spotlight after some of their most offensive lyrics were denounced on the floor of the US Senate. 25 years later, David Lawrence and Rodney Ascher dive into the long unseen VHS footage searching for clues about who El Duce really was, how much of his disturbing persona was for real, and what an act built around a cartoonish sense of violent misogyny can tell us about our own time and place.

The El Duce Tapes Cast

