Fanny Lye Deliver'd

BFI London Film Festival Release Date

Thursday 10th October 2019
Fanny Lye Deliver'd
Current Status:post-production

Directed by:

Thomas Clay

Written by:

Thomas Clay

Produced by:

Philippe Bober, Robert Cannan, Joseph Lang, Michel Merkt, Zorana Piggott and Sean Wheelan

Starring:

Maxine Peake, Charles Dance, Freddie Fox, Tanya Reynolds, Zak Adams and Peter McDonald

Genres:

Drama, History, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 52 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Set on an isolated farm in Shropshire in 1657. The story of Fanny Lye, a woman who learns to transcend her oppressive marriage and discover a new world of possibility - albeit at great personal cost. Living a life of Puritan stricture with husband John and young son Arthur, Fanny Lye's world is shaken to its core by the unexpected arrival of two strangers in need, a young couple closely pursued by a ruthless sheriff and his deputy.

Reviews

