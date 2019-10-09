Cristi, a Romanian police officer who is a whistle blower for mafia, is going to La Gomera Island to learn an ancestral whistling language. In Romania he is under police surveillance and by using this coded language he will continue to communicate with the mobsters to get Zsolt out of prison. Zsolt is the only one who knows where 30 millions of euros are hidden.
4 August 1969
Unknown
Unknown
The Whistlers
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
The Whistlers
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
The Whistlers
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
The Whistlers
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
The Whistlers
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
The Whistlers