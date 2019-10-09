* × Change Settings

The Whistlers La Gomera

BFI London Film Festival Release Date

Thursday 10th October 2019
new The Whistlers poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

At BFI London Film Festival. Show listing.

Directed by:

Corneliu Porumboiu

Written by:

Corneliu Porumboiu

Produced by:

Maren Ade, Jonas Dornbach, Janine Jackowski, Anthony Muir, Sylvie Pialat, Patricia Poienaru, Olivier Père, Benoît Quainon, Marcela Ursu and Sean Wheelan

Starring:

Vlad Ivanov, Catrinel Marlon, Rodica Lazar, Agustí Villaronga, Sabin Tambrea and István Teglas

Genres:

Comedy, Crime

Language:

Romanian

Runtime:

1 hour 37 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Cristi, a Romanian police officer who is a whistle blower for mafia, is going to La Gomera Island to learn an ancestral whistling language. In Romania he is under police surveillance and by using this coded language he will continue to communicate with the mobsters to get Zsolt out of prison. Zsolt is the only one who knows where 30 millions of euros are hidden.

Reviews

