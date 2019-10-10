Movie Synopsis:

Brasil, 2027. Joana, a forty-year-old civil servant, works as a notary at the divorce registration office, but her fervent Christian faith drives her to go beyond her job in an attempt to reconcile separated spouses. In order to do so, she has a secret weapon: she persuades them to join Divine Love, a group of which she is a member with her husband, Danilo who creates flower bouquets at their home. Group readings of holy writings, sermons, purifying immersion: Divine Love has everything you'd find in your average run-of-the-mill evangelical community, except that this group also likes to get involved in a bit of swinging - on the sole condition that the man's seed is reserved for his legitimate wife because "supreme pleasure comes from the divine desire to procreate life within the family. But Joana and Danilo are unable to conceive, because he is unable to reach a climax, despite his best efforts (swinging upside down on a machine being one of them).