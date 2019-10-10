* × Change Settings

Divine Love Divino Amor

BFI London Film Festival Release Date

Friday 11th October 2019
Directed by:

Gabriel Mascaro

Written by:

Gabriel Mascaro, Rachel Daisy Ellis, Esdras Bezerra and Lucas Paraizo

Produced by:

Maria Ekerhovd, Rachel Daisy Ellis, Eva Jakobsen, Mikkel Jersin, Augusto Matte, Anthony Muir, Rodrigo Plá, Katrin Pors, Sandino Saravia Vinay, Dan Wechsler and Jamal Zeinal Zade

Starring:

Dira Paes, Julio Machado, Antonio Pastich, Rubens Santos, Clayton Mariano and Luciano Mallmann

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Portuguese

Runtime:

1 hour 41 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Brasil, 2027. Joana, a forty-year-old civil servant, works as a notary at the divorce registration office, but her fervent Christian faith drives her to go beyond her job in an attempt to reconcile separated spouses. In order to do so, she has a secret weapon: she persuades them to join Divine Love, a group of which she is a member with her husband, Danilo who creates flower bouquets at their home. Group readings of holy writings, sermons, purifying immersion: Divine Love has everything you'd find in your average run-of-the-mill evangelical community, except that this group also likes to get involved in a bit of swinging - on the sole condition that the man's seed is reserved for his legitimate wife because "supreme pleasure comes from the divine desire to procreate life within the family. But Joana and Danilo are unable to conceive, because he is unable to reach a climax, despite his best efforts (swinging upside down on a machine being one of them).

Divine Love Cast

