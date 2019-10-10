A soon-to-be-stepmom is snowed in with her fiance's two children at a remote holiday village. Just as relations finally begin to thaw between the trio, strange and frightening events threaten to summon psychological demons from her strict religious childhood.
4 October 1976
Unknown
5' 5" (1.65 m)
The Lodge
22 August 1971
Unknown
6' 2½" (1.89 m)
The Lodge
29 May 1989
Unknown
5' 7" (1.7 m)
The Lodge
Unknown
Unknown
5' 3½" (1.61 m)
Knives OutThe Lodge
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
EternalsThe Lodge
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
The Lodge