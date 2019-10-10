* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

The Lodge

BFI London Film Festival Release Date

Friday 11th October 2019
new The Lodge poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list.

Directed by:

Severin Fiala and Veronika Franz

Written by:

Sergio Casci, Severin Fiala and Veronika Franz

Produced by:

Paul Barbeau, Aliza James, Simon Oakes and Aaron Ryder

Starring:

Alicia Silverstone, Richard Armitage, Riley Keough, Jaeden Martell, Lia McHugh and Rebecca Faulkenberry

Genres:

Drama, Horror, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 40 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A soon-to-be-stepmom is snowed in with her fiance's two children at a remote holiday village. Just as relations finally begin to thaw between the trio, strange and frightening events threaten to summon psychological demons from her strict religious childhood.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on The Lodge.

The Lodge Cast

Alicia Silverstone

Alicia Silverstone headshot

Date of Birth:

4 October 1976

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Lodge

Richard Armitage

Richard Armitage headshot

Date of Birth:

22 August 1971

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2½" (1.89 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Lodge

Riley Keough

Riley Keough headshot

Date of Birth:

29 May 1989

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Lodge

Jaeden Martell

Jaeden Martell headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 3½" (1.61 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Knives OutThe Lodge

Lia McHugh

Lia McHugh headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

EternalsThe Lodge

Rebecca Faulkenberry

Rebecca Faulkenberry headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Lodge

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 06:40 10th October 2019