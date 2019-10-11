* × Change Settings

Muscle

BFI London Film Festival Release Date

Saturday 12th October 2019
Directed by:

Gerard Johnson

Written by:

Gerard Johnson

Produced by:

Ed Barratt, Maria Caruana Galizia, Frédéric Fiore, Matthew James Wilkinson and Richard Wylie

Starring:

Lorraine Burroughs, Craig Fairbrass, Cavan Clerkin, Polly Maberly, Sinead Matthews and Peter Ferdinando

Genre:

Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 50 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Build him up. Tear him apart.

Reviews

Muscle Cast

Lorraine Burroughs

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Muscle

Craig Fairbrass

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 3" (1.91 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Muscle

Cavan Clerkin

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Muscle

Polly Maberly

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Muscle

Sinead Matthews

Date of Birth:

1980

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Muscle

Peter Ferdinando

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Muscle

