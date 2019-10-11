* × Change Settings

Rocks

BFI London Film Festival Release Date

Saturday 12th October 2019
Directed by:

Sarah Gavron

Written by:

Theresa Ikoko and Claire Wilson

Produced by:

Ameenah Ayub Allen and Faye Ward

Starring:

Bukky Bakray, Kosar Ali, D'angelou Osei Kissiedu, Shaneigha-Monik Greyson, Ruby Stokes and Tawheda Begum

Genre:

Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 33 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Shola, or Rocks, as she's known, lives in a London council flat with her younger brother Emmanuel and their single mother. Mum is busy and stressed, leaving Rocks to spend all her free time with school friends. One day, she comes home to find her life radically altered: she is suddenly on her own with a child to take care of. Gavron could easily have steered Rocks into miserabilism, but delivers instead a surprising portrait of resilience. Rocks is mercurial, impulsive, and deeply sensitive - not unusual for her age, she sometimes makes desperately poor decisions, for what look to her like good reasons. When her closest friend Sumaya tries to help, Rocks doesn't know how to accept it, blinded by Sumaya's two-parent household and relative comfort.

