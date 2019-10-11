* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Somebody Up There Likes Me

BFI London Film Festival Release Date

Saturday 12th October 2019
new Somebody Up There Likes Me poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

At BFI London Film Festival. Show listing.

Directed by:

Mike Figgis

Produced by:

Louis Figgis and Peter Worsley

Starring:

Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards

Genres:

Biography, Documentary, Music

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 11 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Ronnie Wood is a genuine, 24-carat rock star guitarist. He has paid his dues, played hard, lived fast (in every sense) and somehow survived to tell the tale. And tell it he does, in Mike Figgis's revealing, biographical documentary, which charts Wood's stellar and storied career. From his childhood and entry into the 1960s music scene, through to his time with the Jeff Beck Group, achieving fame with The Faces alongside band-mate Rod Stewart and finally becoming an indispensable and permanent member of The Rolling Stones, Mike Figgis captures it all. Featuring terrific archive footage, along with candid interviews with a very charismatic Wood and his many legendary friends, this is the perfect rock and roll treat.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Somebody Up There Likes Me.

Somebody Up There Likes Me Cast

Ronnie Wood

Ronnie Wood headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Somebody Up There Likes Me

Mick Jagger

Mick Jagger headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Somebody Up There Likes Me

Keith Richards

Keith Richards headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8½" (1.74 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Somebody Up There Likes Me

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 06:41 11th October 2019