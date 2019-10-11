Somebody Up There Likes Me

Movie Synopsis:

Ronnie Wood is a genuine, 24-carat rock star guitarist. He has paid his dues, played hard, lived fast (in every sense) and somehow survived to tell the tale. And tell it he does, in Mike Figgis's revealing, biographical documentary, which charts Wood's stellar and storied career. From his childhood and entry into the 1960s music scene, through to his time with the Jeff Beck Group, achieving fame with The Faces alongside band-mate Rod Stewart and finally becoming an indispensable and permanent member of The Rolling Stones, Mike Figgis captures it all. Featuring terrific archive footage, along with candid interviews with a very charismatic Wood and his many legendary friends, this is the perfect rock and roll treat.