Children of the Sea Kaijû no kodomo

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 13th October 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-April 2020
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

In 1 cinema on Sunday 13th October 2019 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 24th October 2019.

Directed by:

Ayumu Watanabe

Written by:

Daisuke Igarashi

Produced by:

Eiko Tanaka

Starring:

Mana Ashida, Hiiro Ishibashi, Seishû Uragami, Win Morisaki, Yû Aoi and Sumiko Fuji

Genres:

Adventure, Animation, Fantasy, Mystery

Language:

Japanese

Runtime:

1 hour 50 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Ruka is a young girl whose parents are separated and whose father works in an aquarium. When two boys, Umi and Sora, who were raised in the sea by dugongs, are brought to the aquarium, Ruka feels drawn to them and begins to realize that she has the same sort of supernatural connection to the ocean that they do. Umi and Sora's special power seems to be connected to strange events that have been occurring more and more frequently, such as the appearance of sea creatures far from their home territory and the disappearance of aquarium animals around the world.

Reviews

Children of the Sea Cast

