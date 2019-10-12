* × Change Settings

Lucky Grandma

BFI London Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 13th October 2019
new Lucky Grandma poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Sasie Sealy

Written by:

Angela Cheng and Sasie Sealy

Produced by:

Gine Lui

Starring:

Tsai Chin, Hsiao-Yuan Ha, Michael Tow, Woody Fu, Yan Xi and Wai Ching Ho

Genres:

Comedy, Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 40 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In the heart of Chinatown, New York, an ornery, chain-smoking, newly widowed 80-year-old grandma is eager to live life as an independent woman, despite the worry of her family. When a local fortune teller predicts a most auspicious day in her future, Grandma decides to head to the casino and goes all in, only to land herself on the wrong side of luck-suddenly attracting the attention of some local gangsters. Desperate to protect herself, Grandma employs the services of a bodyguard from a rival gang and soon finds herself in the middle of a Chinatown gang war.

