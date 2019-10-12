* × Change Settings

Relativity Mein Ende. Dein Anfang.

BFI London Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 13th October 2019
new Relativity poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Mariko Minoguchi

Written by:

Mariko Minoguchi

Produced by:

David Armati Lechner, Trini Goetze, Jonathan Saubach and Thomas Wöbke

Starring:

Edin Hasanovic, Saskia Rosendahl, Jeanette Hain, Hanns Zischler, Julius Feldmeier and Leonard Kunz

Genre:

Drama

Language:

German

Runtime:

1 hour 51 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

On a rainy day, Nora and Aron meet in the subway and immediately fall in love with each other. Differently view, the two are only about what brought them together: for Nora it was coincidence, for Aron fate. As the newly in love couple gets into a bank robbery in which Aron is shot and still dies in Nora's arms. Nora is understandably devastated and trying to numb her feelings. Eventually, she lands in the arms of Natan, with whom she spends the night. The strange thing is that although he is a complete stranger, Nora still has the strange feeling of knowing him. In addition, he runs her from now on more often on the way. She does not yet suspect that she really connects something.

Reviews

Relativity Cast

Last update was at 08:36 12th October 2019