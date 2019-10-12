Relativity

Movie Synopsis:

On a rainy day, Nora and Aron meet in the subway and immediately fall in love with each other. Differently view, the two are only about what brought them together: for Nora it was coincidence, for Aron fate. As the newly in love couple gets into a bank robbery in which Aron is shot and still dies in Nora's arms. Nora is understandably devastated and trying to numb her feelings. Eventually, she lands in the arms of Natan, with whom she spends the night. The strange thing is that although he is a complete stranger, Nora still has the strange feeling of knowing him. In addition, he runs her from now on more often on the way. She does not yet suspect that she really connects something.