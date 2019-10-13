* × Change Settings

Transcending Waves

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 13th October 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-April 2020
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Tuesday 15th October 2019.

Directed by:

Joaquín Azulay and Julian Azulay

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Unknown

Runtime:

1 hour 15 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In their newest surf doc, they scout the Falkland Island, an archipelago with over 700 island in the southern hemisphere. Since the Falkland War in 1982, the island are still a politically difficult topic and the relation of its inhabitants to Argentina is still very much reserved. With their project, the brothers want to create new bonds and promote peace. With the intention, not to open old wounds but to travel this not well known island, they start their journey. They go on a road trip for 50 days, to get to know the local culture and of course to look out for waves. They explore uninhabited islands and are overwhelmed by the beauty of the nature along the coast lines. They share waves with two brothers from the islands and try to bond to overcome the conflicts history.

Reviews

Recommendations

