Under the Knife

UK Cinema Release Date

Tuesday 15th October 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-April 2020
Current Status:complete
Trailer on

In 1 cinema on Tuesday 15th October 2019 view the list.

Directed by:

Susan Steinberg

Written by:

Tamasin Cave and Pam Kleinot

Produced by:

Pam Kleinot

Starring:

Alison Steadman, Tony Blair, Michael Mansfield, Shirley Williams, John McDonnell and David Owen

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

Under The Knife tells the story about the covert dismantling of the NHS that is going on right now. It tells a story of greed, deception and how a law was passed, without public debate, that would transform the NHS into an eventual American type of health service and open the oyster of the most respected institution in the country to the highest bidder.

Reviews

Under the Knife Cast

