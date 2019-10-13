* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

From Shock to Awe

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 17th October 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-April 2020
?
new From Shock to Awe poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Wednesday 23rd October 2019 view the list. According to our cinema listings this may be the last showing.

Directed by:

Luc Côté

Produced by:

Luc Côté

Genres:

Documentary, War

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 27 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

From Shock to Awe asks, 'how do we heal our deepest wounds?' An intimate and raw look at the transformational journey of two combat veterans suffering from severe trauma as they abandon pharmaceuticals to seek relief through the mind-expanding world of psychedelics. Recent scientific research coupled with a psychedelic renaissance reveals that these substances can be used to heal PTSD "Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder" for individuals and their families. Beyond the personal stories, From Shock to Awe also raises fundamental questions about war, the pharmaceutical industry, and the US legal system.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when From Shock to Awe is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on From Shock to Awe.

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 17:34 13th October 2019