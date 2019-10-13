* × Change Settings

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 18th October 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-April 2020
Current Status:complete

Advanced screenings in 27 cinemas on Thursday 17th October 2019
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 1 cinema

Directed by:

Sarah Outen

Written by:

Sarah Outen and Jen Randall

Produced by:

Sarah Outen and Jen Randall

Starring:

Sarah Outen, Lucy Outen-Allen, Gao yua Guang and Justine Curgenvan

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 32 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Between 2011 and 2015 UK adventurer Sarah Outen traversed the globe by bike, kayak and rowing boat, travelling over 20,000 miles by human power alone. Her voyage was followed by thousands, hooked on her infectious humour and love of life. But travelling solo, the trip took its toll, and a violent storm on the Pacific took Sarah to the physical and mental brink. Woven out of hundreds of hours of footage, Home intimately and unflinchingly captures Sarah's journey, telling a story of heart and soul, of real struggle and joy, and one woman's trek towards true emotional acceptance.

Home Cast

Sarah Outen

Sarah Outen headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Home

Lucy Outen-Allen

Lucy Outen-Allen headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Home

Gao yua Guang

Gao yua Guang headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Home

Justine Curgenvan

Justine Curgenvan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Home

