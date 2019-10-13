* × Change Settings

Corpus Christi Boże Ciało

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 18th October 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-April 2020
Contains strong violence, language, sex and drug misuse. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Directed by:

Jan Komasa

Written by:

Mateusz Pacewicz

Produced by:

Leszek Bodzak, Aneta Cebula-Hickinbotham, Marek Jastrzebski, Malgorzata Jurczak, Marta Kraus, Anna Limbach-Uryn, Patrice Nezan, Jakub Szurmiej, Laurent Versini and Piotr Walter

Starring:

Bartosz Bielenia, Aleksandra Konieczna, Eliza Rycembel, Tomasz Zietek, Barbara Kurzaj and Leszek Lichota

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Polish

Runtime:

1 hour 55 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Corpus Christi is the story of a 20-year-old Daniel who experiences a spiritual transformation in a Youth Detention Center. The crime he commits prevents him from applying to the seminary and after his release on parole he is sent to work at a carpenter's workshop. However Daniel has no intention of giving up his dream and dressed as a priest he decides to - minister a small-town parish.

Reviews

