The Pilgrim's Progress

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 25th October 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-April 2020
Directed by:

Robert Fernandez

Written by:

John Bunyan and Robert Fernandez

Produced by:

Steve Cleary, Robert Fernandez, Chris Jung and Larry Zielke

Starring:

David Thorpe, John Rhys-Davies, Kristyn Getty, Tristan Beint, Justin Butcher and Stephen Daltry

Genres:

Adventure, Animation, Family, Fantasy

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 48 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The epic tale of a pilgrim and his burden, based on John Bunyan's Masterpiece. Christian begins a journey from the City of Destruction to the Celestial City as the ultimate enemy tries everything in his power to distract him from his destination. One of the most popular books of all time is brought to life for the first time to theaters as a feature length, CGI animated movie.

