Proxima

6.9 / 114 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 31st July 2020

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

November 2020-January 2021
?
Proxima poster
Contains infrequent strong language and brief nudity. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Alice Winocour

Written by:

Alice Winocour and Jean-Stéphane Bron

Produced by:

Nina Frese, Isabelle Madelaine, Emilie Tisné and Serge Hayat

Starring:

Eva Green, Matt Dillon, Lars Eidinger, Sandra Hüller, Nancy Tate and Grégoire Colin

Genres:

Action, Drama

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 47 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Sarah is a French astronaut training at the European Space Agency in Cologne. She is the only woman in the arduous program. She lives alone with Stella, her seven-year-old daughter. Sarah feels guilty that she cannot spend more time with her child. Her love is overpowering, unsettling. When Sarah is chosen to join the crew of a year-long space mission called Proxima, it creates chaos in the mother-daughter relationship.

Reviews

Proxima Cast

Eva Green

Eva Green headshot

Date of Birth:

6 July 1980

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Matt Dillon

Matt Dillon headshot

Date of Birth:

18 February 1964

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Lars Eidinger

Lars Eidinger headshot

Date of Birth:

21 January 1976

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2¾" (1.9 m)

Sandra Hüller

Sandra Hüller headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Nancy Tate

Nancy Tate headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Grégoire Colin

Grégoire Colin headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

