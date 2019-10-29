* × Change Settings

Shakira In Concert: El Dorado World Tour

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 13th November 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-May 2020
?
Shakira In Concert: El Dorado World Tour poster
Contains mild sex references and language. Suitable for 8 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 115 cinemas on Wednesday 13th November 2019 view the list.

Directed by:

James B. Merryman

Starring:

Shakira

Genres:

Documentary, Music

Language:

Unknown

Runtime:

2 hours 12 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Shakira is a truly global superstar who, by the age of 18, had taken Latin America by storm, before conquering international markets at 24 with her crossover hit "Whenever Wherever". Since then, she has continued to break barriers and records around the world with her unique blend of Latin sounds, rock and roll, and world music. Now, she celebrates her triumphant return to the stage in 2018 with a thrilling concert film documenting her acclaimed El Dorado World Tour, to be shown in theaters worldwide this November. Following the hugely successful release of her album El Dorado - which eventually earned her a Grammy for Best Latin Pop Vocal Album and a Latin Grammy for Best Contemporary Pop Vocal Album - Shakira returned to the world stage with her most celebrated show yet, performing recent smashes such as "Chantaje" and "La Bicicleta" as well as hits from her 20+ year repertoire including "Hips Don't Lie", "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)" and "Estoy Aqui", to sold out stadiums and.

Reviews

Shakira In Concert: El Dorado World Tour Cast

Shakira

Shakira headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Recommendations

Last update was at 07:17 29th October 2019