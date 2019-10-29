Shakira In Concert: El Dorado World Tour

Movie Synopsis:

Shakira is a truly global superstar who, by the age of 18, had taken Latin America by storm, before conquering international markets at 24 with her crossover hit "Whenever Wherever". Since then, she has continued to break barriers and records around the world with her unique blend of Latin sounds, rock and roll, and world music. Now, she celebrates her triumphant return to the stage in 2018 with a thrilling concert film documenting her acclaimed El Dorado World Tour, to be shown in theaters worldwide this November. Following the hugely successful release of her album El Dorado - which eventually earned her a Grammy for Best Latin Pop Vocal Album and a Latin Grammy for Best Contemporary Pop Vocal Album - Shakira returned to the world stage with her most celebrated show yet, performing recent smashes such as "Chantaje" and "La Bicicleta" as well as hits from her 20+ year repertoire including "Hips Don't Lie", "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)" and "Estoy Aqui", to sold out stadiums and.