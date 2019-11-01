* × Change Settings

Here for Life

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 22nd November 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-May 2020
Here for Life poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Andrea Luka Zimmerman and Adrian Jackson

Starring:

Jo Galbraith, Jake Goode, Richard Honeyghan, Kamby Kamara, Errol McGlashan and Patrick Onione

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 27 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

An uncommon story told on common ground by ten Londoners. All have lives shaped by loss and love, trauma and bravery, struggle and resistance. They grapple with a system stacked against them. They dance, steal and eat together; agree and disagree, celebrate their differences and share their talents. The lines between one person's story and another's performance of it are blurred, and the borders between reality and fiction are equally porous. Eventually coming together on a makeshift stage built on reclaimed ground between two train tracks, they prompt a debate about the world we live in, who has stolen what from whom, and how things might be fixed. Here for Life marks the culmination of a long collaboration between film-maker Andrea Luka Zimmerman and theatre-maker Adrian Jackson, a troupe of Londoners and a dog.

Here for Life Cast

Last update was at 08:33 1st November 2019