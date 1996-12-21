* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Them That Follow

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 22nd November 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-May 2020
?
Them That Follow poster
Contains sexual threat, bloody images and disturbing scenes. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when Them That Follow is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Britt Poulton and Dan Madison Savage

Written by:

Britt Poulton and Dan Madison Savage

Produced by:

Gerard Butler, Daniel Kaslow and Alan Siegel

Starring:

Kaitlyn Dever, Walton Goggins, Olivia Colman, Jim Gaffigan, Thomas Mann and Lewis Pullman

Genre:

Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 38 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Deep in Appalachia, Pastor Lemuel Childs presides over an isolated community of serpent handlers, an obscure sect of Pentecostals who willingly take up venomous snakes to prove themselves before God. As his devoted daughter, Mara "Alice Englert" prepares for her wedding day, under the watchful eye of Hope Slaughter, a dangerous secret is unearthed and she is forced to confront the deadly tradition of her father's church.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Them That Follow is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Them That Follow.

Them That Follow Cast

Kaitlyn Dever

Kaitlyn Dever headshot

Date of Birth:

21 December 1996

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 3" (1.6 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Them That Follow

Walton Goggins

Walton Goggins headshot

Date of Birth:

10 November 1971

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Them That Follow

Olivia Colman

Olivia Colman headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Them That Follow

Jim Gaffigan

Jim Gaffigan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Them That Follow

Thomas Mann

Thomas Mann headshot

Date of Birth:

27 September 1991

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11¼" (1.81 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Them That Follow

Lewis Pullman

Lewis Pullman headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Them That Follow

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 08:33 1st November 2019