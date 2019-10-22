* × Change Settings

Rise of the Footsoldier: Marbella Rise Of The Footsoldier 4

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 8th November 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-May 2020
?
new Rise of the Footsoldier: Marbella poster
Contains very strong language, drug misuse and strong bloody violence. Suitable only for adults.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screening in 1 cinema on Thursday 7th November 2019 - view the list.
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 1 cinema - view the list.

Directed by:

Andrew Loveday

Written by:

Will Gilbey

Produced by:

Tiernan Hanby and Andrew Loveday

Starring:

Craig Fairbrass, Emelle Smith, Terry Stone, Nick Nevern, Emily Wyatt and Roland Manookian

Genres:

Action, Biography, Crime

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 25 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Fresh out of prison, Pat Tate steps right back into his Essex nightclub business. But although the money is good, he can't stop brooding about the man who had him put away. It's not long before he's off to Marbella to find Frank Harris and seek his revenge. But Harris is long dead and the middle man Terry Fisher offers Pat the biggest drug deal of his life. All Pat needs is for his pals Tony and Craig to deliver the cash from Essex to close the deal. But Craig being Craig, turns a simple plane trip to a massive road trip with a stolen VW van and its hippie German owner in tow. All Tony wants is to make it back in time to support his best friend Nigel Benn at the boxing match of his life. But when their cash gets stolen and Pat is threatened by a local firm, Pat comes up with an even more audacious plan and to get them back to England in time for Tony to walk Nigel Benn out to one of history's greatest fights.

Reviews

Rise of the Footsoldier: Marbella Cast

Craig Fairbrass

Craig Fairbrass headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 3" (1.91 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

MuscleRise of the Footsoldier: Marbella

Emelle Smith

Emelle Smith headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Rise of the Footsoldier: Marbella

Terry Stone

Terry Stone headshot

Date of Birth:

13 January 1971

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11½" (1.82 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Rise of the Footsoldier: Marbella

Nick Nevern

Nick Nevern headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Rise of the Footsoldier: Marbella

Emily Wyatt

Emily Wyatt headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Rise of the Footsoldier: Marbella

Roland Manookian

Roland Manookian headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Rise of the Footsoldier: Marbella

Last update was at 12:19 22nd October 2019