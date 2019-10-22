* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Polar Squad Arctic Justice

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 8th November 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-May 2020
?
new Polar Squad poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when Polar Squad is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Aaron Woodley

Written by:

Bob Barlen, Cal Brunker, Matthew Lyon, Bryan Thompson and Aaron Woodley

Produced by:

Monika Bacardi, Joonbum Heo, Andrea Iervolino, Kini S. Kim, Na-yeong Kim, Joohyun Lee, Youngki Lee, Jae Y. Moh, Steven Nam and Jae Woo Park

Starring:

James Franco, Anjelica Huston, Jeremy Renner, Alec Baldwin, Laurie Holden, Michael Madsen, John Cleese, Omar Sy and Heidi Klum

Genres:

Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Family

Language:

English

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

Swifty the Arctic Fox works in the mailroom of the Arctic Blast Delivery Service but dreams of one day becoming a Top Dog (the Arctic's star husky courier). To prove himself worthy of the Top Dog role, Swifty secretly commandeers one of the sleds and delivers a mysterious package to a secret location. He stumbles upon a hidden fortress, where he comes face to face with Otto Von Walrus, a blubbery evil genius, who walks around on mechanical legs and commands a loyal army of oddly polite puffin henchmen. Swifty soon discovers Otto Von Walrus' plan to drill beneath Arctic surface to unleash enough ancient gas to melt the Arctic, in order to reign as the world's supreme leader. Now, Swifty has to enlist the help of his friends: PB, an introverted polar bear, Lemmy, a scatterbrained albatross, Sal and Weez, two conspiracy theorist otters and Jade Fox, a tough as nails mechanic. This ragtag group of Arctic misfits has to band together to stop Otto Von Walrus' sinister plans and save the day.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Polar Squad is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Polar Squad.

Polar Squad Cast

James Franco

James Franco headshot

Date of Birth:

19 April 1978

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Polar Squad

Anjelica Huston

Anjelica Huston headshot

Date of Birth:

8 July 1951

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Polar Squad

Jeremy Renner

Jeremy Renner headshot

Date of Birth:

7 January 1971

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Polar Squad

Alec Baldwin

Alec Baldwin headshot

Date of Birth:

3 April 1958

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Boss Baby 2The PublicMotherless BrooklynPolar Squad

Laurie Holden

Laurie Holden headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

PyewacketPolar Squad

Michael Madsen

Michael Madsen headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Polar Squad

John Cleese

John Cleese headshot

Date of Birth:

27 October 1939

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 5" (1.96 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Polar SquadClifford the Big Red Dog

Omar Sy

Omar Sy headshot

Date of Birth:

20 January 1978

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2¾" (1.9 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Call of the WildThe Wolf's CallPolar Squad

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Polar Squad

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 12:19 22nd October 2019