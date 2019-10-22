Polar Squad

Movie Synopsis:

Swifty the Arctic Fox works in the mailroom of the Arctic Blast Delivery Service but dreams of one day becoming a Top Dog (the Arctic's star husky courier). To prove himself worthy of the Top Dog role, Swifty secretly commandeers one of the sleds and delivers a mysterious package to a secret location. He stumbles upon a hidden fortress, where he comes face to face with Otto Von Walrus, a blubbery evil genius, who walks around on mechanical legs and commands a loyal army of oddly polite puffin henchmen. Swifty soon discovers Otto Von Walrus' plan to drill beneath Arctic surface to unleash enough ancient gas to melt the Arctic, in order to reign as the world's supreme leader. Now, Swifty has to enlist the help of his friends: PB, an introverted polar bear, Lemmy, a scatterbrained albatross, Sal and Weez, two conspiracy theorist otters and Jade Fox, a tough as nails mechanic. This ragtag group of Arctic misfits has to band together to stop Otto Von Walrus' sinister plans and save the day.