* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 29th November 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-May 2020
?
Jay and Silent Bob Reboot poster
Contains strong language, sex references, drug misuse and nudity. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screening in 1 cinema on Thursday 28th November 2019 - view the list.
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 21 cinemas - view the list.

Directed by:

Kevin Smith

Written by:

Kevin Smith

Produced by:

Dominic Burns, Liz Destro, Daniel McGilvray and Jordan Monsanto

Starring:

Melissa Benoist, Chris Hemsworth, Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Kevin Smith, Jason Lee, Rosario Dawson, Val Kilmer, Justin Long, Jason Mewes, Craig Robinson and Molly Shannon

Genre:

Comedy

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 45 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Jay and Silent Bob return to Hollywood to stop a reboot of 'Bluntman and Chronic' movie from getting made.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Jay and Silent Bob Reboot is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Jay and Silent Bob Reboot.

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot Cast

Melissa Benoist

Melissa Benoist headshot

Date of Birth:

4 October 1988

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot

Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth headshot

Date of Birth:

11 August 1983

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2¾" (1.9 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Thor: Love and ThunderJay and Silent Bob Reboot

Matt Damon

Matt Damon headshot

Date of Birth:

8 October 1970

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Le Mans '66Jay and Silent Bob Reboot

Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck headshot

Date of Birth:

15 August 1972

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 3½" (1.92 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Way BackJay and Silent Bob Reboot

Kevin Smith

Kevin Smith headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot

Jason Lee

Jason Lee headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot

Rosario Dawson

Rosario Dawson headshot

Date of Birth:

9 May 1979

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot

Val Kilmer

Val Kilmer headshot

Date of Birth:

31 December 1959

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11¾" (1.82 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Top Gun: MaverickJay and Silent Bob Reboot

Justin Long

Justin Long headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot

Jason Mewes

Jason Mewes headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot

Craig Robinson

Craig Robinson headshot

Date of Birth:

25 October 1971

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

DolittleJay and Silent Bob Reboot

Molly Shannon

Molly Shannon headshot

Date of Birth:

16 September 1964

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 08:26 6th November 2019