Karakomik Filmler

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 18th October 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-April 2020
?
new Karakomik Filmler poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 3 cinemas on Friday 18th October 2019 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 24th October 2019.

Directed by:

Cem Yilmaz

Written by:

Cem Yilmaz

Produced by:

Muzaffer Yildirim and Cem Yilmaz

Starring:

Cem Yilmaz, Cemre Ebuzziya, Ozan Güven, Zafer Algöz, Uraz Kaygilaroglu and Cem Davran

Genre:

Comedy

Language:

Turkish

Runtime:

2 hours (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

4 pals find themselves in the middle of an adventure involving the US Army and aliens when one of them is gone missing during their secret weekend getaway without their wives in a spa center in Komluk. 2 ARADA: Working on a ferry as a waiter, Ayzek, having a defect with his front teeth, dreams to get his front teeth fixed and to marry his girlfriend, Songul. The news gets out that the ferry company is turning over the management to a new one and the whole crew is to be interviewed. When the interviewer arrives on board, Ayzek's world is turned upside down.

Reviews

Karakomik Filmler Cast

Cem Yilmaz

Cem Yilmaz headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Karakomik Filmler

Cemre Ebuzziya

Cemre Ebuzziya headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Karakomik Filmler

Ozan Güven

Ozan Güven headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Karakomik Filmler

Zafer Algöz

Zafer Algöz headshot

Date of Birth:

1961

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Karakomik Filmler

Uraz Kaygilaroglu

Uraz Kaygilaroglu headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Karakomik Filmler

Cem Davran

Cem Davran headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Karakomik Filmler

