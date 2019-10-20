* × Change Settings

Cyprus Avenue

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 20th October 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-April 2020
new Cyprus Avenue poster
Current Status:released

None. Last shown in UK cinemas on 20th October 2019.
Directed by:

Vicky Featherstone

Genre:

Comedy

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 40 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Eric Miller is a Belfast Loyalist. He is experiencing a psychotic episode and mistakes his five-week old granddaughter for Gerry Adams. Generations of sectarian trauma convince him that his cultural heritage is under siege. He must act.

