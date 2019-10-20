* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Love Beats La Banda

7.5 / 29 votes

Discovery Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 20th October 2019
new Love Beats poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

None. Last shown at Discovery Film Festival on 20th October 2019.
Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when Love Beats is next showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Roberto Bueso

Written by:

Roberto Bueso

Produced by:

Fernando Bovaira

Starring:

Olga Alamán, Enric Benavent, Carlo Blanco, Gonzálo Fernández, Alex Franco Jorge and Xavi Giner

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Catalan

Runtime:

1 hour 30 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Edu is a young musician who will have to temporarily abandon his monotonous life in dreary London to return to his hometown in Spain for his brother's wedding. After years away, a sense of strangeness and nostalgia leave him feeling like he's on the outside looking in until, gradually, the reunion with friends, family and especially, Alicia, his secret crush and his best friend's girlfriend, bring out feelings that he thought he had gotten over.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Love Beats.

Love Beats Cast

Olga Alamán

Olga Alamán headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Love Beats

Enric Benavent

Enric Benavent headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Love Beats

Carlo Blanco

Carlo Blanco headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Love Beats

Gonzálo Fernández

Gonzálo Fernández headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Love Beats

Alex Franco Jorge

Alex Franco Jorge headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Love Beats

Xavi Giner

Xavi Giner headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Love Beats

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 06:28 21st October 2019